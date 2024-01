Thornton (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Thornton and fellow wide receiver DeVante Parker (ribs) are both questionable for Sunday's season finale. Thornton had a season-high 24 receiving yards after Parker exited early in the Week 17 loss to Buffalo, but the second-year speedster's ceiling will be capped regardless of his teammate's status, especially against the stingy Jets secondary.