Averett (thumb) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Averett was placed on IR after breaking his right thumb during the Raiders' season opener, forcing him to sit out the last four weeks. Now, the 27-year-old has been designated to return at the earliest possible opportunity, opening up a 21-day window for him to practice and be restored to the active roster. Averett's first chance to play will come Sunday against the Texans.