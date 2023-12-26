Hooper caught two of three targets for 13 yards in Monday's 20-14 win over the Chiefs.
Hooper was the Raiders' second-leading receiver Monday despite notching a measly two catches for 13 yards, while the offense rushed 29 times for 157 yards to ultimately maintain a second-half lead. The veteran tight end logged 49 of a possible 55 offensive snaps with rookie Michael Mayer (toe) sidelined, and the latter's potential availability for a Week 17 tilt against the Colts remains uncertain.
