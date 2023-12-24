Hooper is expected to serve as the Raiders' starting tight end in Monday's game against the Chiefs with Michael Mayer (toe) and Jesper Horsted (hamstring) both ruled out for the Week 16 contest, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran had taken a back seat to the rookie Mayer in recent weeks, but Hooper could be in store for one of his largest snap shares of the season Monday now that the other two tight ends on the Raiders' 53-man roster are sidelined with injuries. The Raiders could elevate Cole Fotheringham from their practice squad to provide additional depth Monday, but he shouldn't be a major threat to poach playing time from Hooper. Through 14 appearances on the season, Hooper has cobbled together a 16-154-0 receiving line on 20 targets.