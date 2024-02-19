Hooper finished his 2023 campaign with 25 receptions for 234 yards on 31 targets in 17 games.

Hooper saw his playing time dwindle throughout the season as rookie Michael Mayer eventually earned the No. 1 role at tight end, but the latter missed the Raiders' final three contests due to a toe injury, which allowed Hooper to post a 9-80-0 line from Weeks 16-18. It may have been too little, too late for Hooper, however, and the 29-year-old could possibly look to sign elsewhere when he hits unrestricted free agency this offseason.