Hooper is expected to sign with the Patriots on a one-year, $4.25 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hooper accumulated 234 yards on 25 receptions across 17 games (nine starts) in Las Vegas last season. New England will mark his fifth team during his nine-year career. The journeyman projects to back up Hunter Henry as the Patriots' No. 2 tight end.