Hooper caught all three of his targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Colts.

Hooper played a season-high 64 offensive snaps with rookie Michael Mayer (toe) sidelined for a second straight contest, but the former was overshadowed in the passing game by wide receiver Davante Adams, who caught 13 of 21 targets for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Hooper would likely maintain the No. 1 tight end role for the Raiders in Week 18 against the Broncos if Mayer is unable to return for the regular season finale.