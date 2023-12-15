Bolden rushed twice for 25 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 63-21 win over the Chargers.

Bolden had exclusively appeared on special teams this season ahead of the Thursday Night Football matchup, but he played two offensive snaps with Josh Jacobs (quadriceps) sidelined. Bolden took advantage of the limited opportunity, housing a 26-yard run for six points in the second quarter. Zamir White served as the feature back, but Jacobs appears likely to return for a Week 16 tilt against the Chiefs.