Bolden played all 22 of his snaps on offense Sunday in the Raiders' 3-0 loss to the Vikings.

Bolden has been active for all 13 of the Raiders' games this season, but he has yet to see any snaps on offense. Though Bolden's status as a core special-teams contributor will likely ensure that he's active when healthy, he'll continue to rank a distant fourth behind Josh Jacobs (quadricep), Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White in the pecking order at backfield. However, with Jacobs having been listed as a nonparticipant on the Raiders' first two Week 15 injury reports and perhaps at risk of being held out or limited in Thursday's game against the Chargers, Bolden could have his best opportunity to date to factor into the mix on offense.