Bolden did not play an offensive snap in the Raiders' Week 18 loss to the Chiefs, finishing his 2022 season with 17 carries for 66 yards to go along with nine catches on as many targets for 57 yards and a score.

Bolden remained buried on the depth chart at running back behind starter Josh Jacobs, Ameer Abdullah and even Zamir White at times throughout the 2022 campaign, but the unit could look entirely different with Jacobs and Abdullah hitting free agency this offseason. Bolden will turn 33 years old in late January, however, so the Raiders might continue to view him as more of a special teamer than a backfield solution at this stage of his career.