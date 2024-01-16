Bolden finished the 2023 season with four total carries for 31 yards and a touchdown in 17 games.

Bolden was limited to a special teams role in his second campaign with the Raiders, logging just five offensive snaps throughout the entire season while Josh Jacobs, Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah handled the bulk of the work out of the backfield. Bolden turns 34 years old in late January before he's slated to hit free agency, though a retirement conversation may not be completely out of the question in 2024.