Bolden took eight carries for 32 yards in Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to the 49ers.

Fellow reserve running back Zamir White (ankle) was inactive Sunday, so Bolden's usage spiked against the Niners when starter Josh Jacobs briefly exited the contest in the first half due to a minor hip injury. Bolden hadn't been dealt more than one carry in a single game since Week 3, but he could serve as Jacobs' primary backup again Week 18 against the Chiefs if White remains sidelined.