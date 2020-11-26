Ferrell was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Gutierrez expanded his report by noting that coach Jon Gruden was noncommittal Wednesday surrounding Ferrell's status for Week 12. The 2019 No. 4 overall draft choice has yet to notch a sack over 402 defensive snaps this season after he collected 4.5 last year in his debut campaign out of Clemson. Week 12 offers a matchup against a Falcons offensive line that surrendered a season-high eight sacks last Sunday to the Saints.
