Raiders' D.J. Killings: Dealing with torn pectoral msucle
Killings sustained a torn pectoral muscle during the Raiders' first preseason tilt and will undergo surgery, which ultimately landed the cornerback on IR earlier this week as Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Killings' regular season debut in the NFL will have to wait until at least 2020, as a torn pectoral muscle will keep the 24-year-old sidelined while he recovers on IR. Killings didn't have a clear path to playing time with the Raiders given Gareon Conley, Daryl Worley and Nick Nelson remain at full strength.
