Killings' regular season debut in the NFL will have to wait until at least 2020, as a torn pectoral muscle will keep the 24-year-old sidelined while he recovers on IR. Killings didn't have a clear path to playing time with the Raiders given Gareon Conley, Daryl Worley and Nick Nelson remain at full strength.