Raiders' D.J. Killings: Opts out of 2020 season
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Killings has decided to opt out of 2020 campaign, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Killings missed the entire 2019 campaign while recovering from a torn pectoral muscle. He's still looking to make his NFL debut since going undrafted out of Central Florida back in 2017.
