Carlson made his only field-goal attempt from 26 yards in Sunday's 48-9 loss to the Chiefs, but he also missed an extra-point try.
A failed extra point in Arrowhead Stadium is not what the Raiders wanted to see after inking Carlson to a four-year, $18.4 million contract extension earlier in the week, but the Auburn product still improved to 28 of 31 on field-goal attempts this season. Carlson's job might not get any easier Week 15, however, as windy conditions potentially await in Cleveland on Saturday afternoon.
More News
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Inks extension•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Trio of field goals in loss•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Contributes 18 points in win•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Shakes off illness•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Sits out walkthrough practice•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Tallies two points in blowout loss•