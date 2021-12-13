Carlson made his only field-goal attempt from 26 yards in Sunday's 48-9 loss to the Chiefs, but he also missed an extra-point try.

A failed extra point in Arrowhead Stadium is not what the Raiders wanted to see after inking Carlson to a four-year, $18.4 million contract extension earlier in the week, but the Auburn product still improved to 28 of 31 on field-goal attempts this season. Carlson's job might not get any easier Week 15, however, as windy conditions potentially await in Cleveland on Saturday afternoon.