Carlson connected from 42 yards and made both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Ravens.

Carlson has not missed a single kick in three consecutive games, which is quite an improvement for the rookie after missing four of his first five career field-goal attempts. A Week 13 matchup against the Chiefs could become a high-scoring affair, but the Raiders may be playing from behind once again.

