Adams (shoulder) hauled in all four of his targets for 45 yards in Monday's 17-13 win over the Packers.

Adams carried a questionable tag through the weekend with a banged-up shoulder, creating a lineup dilemma for fantasy managers heading into Week 5. The Raiders' No. 1 wideout was healthy enough to suit up and help his team secure the win, but he even admitted in a postgame interview that his shoulder affected his play Monday. Adams' four targets were well below his season average of 12.5 per game, and he was sitting at one reception for most of the contest before making three crucial catches on what turned out to be the game-winning drive. The positive takeaway from Monday's win was that Adams did not appear to suffer a setback to his shoulder, giving him a strong chance to be ready for Sunday's tilt versus the Patriots.