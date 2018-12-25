Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Barely used in win
Washington logged one carry for minus-1 yard Monday in the Raiders' 27-14 win over the Broncos.
The Raiders held a 17-point lead at halftime and were thus able to lean heavily on the ground game throughout the night, but it didn't result in increased involvement for Washington. The third-string running back was on the field for just five snaps, which were actually his most since Week 13. Expect Washington to be an afterthought in the game plan in the season finale Sunday in Kansas City so long as the top two options out of the backfield, Doug Martin and Jalen Richard, are both available for the contest.
