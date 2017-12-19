Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Four touches in Week 15
Washington rushed twice for three yards and caught two passes on three targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.
Washington logged his lowest offensive snap count (11) since Week 9 against Miami, while starter Marshawn Lynch paced the Raiders' backfield once again with 76 yards on 16 carries to go along with three receptions on four targets for 16 yards. Fellow backup Jalen Richard has earned just one carry throughout Oakland's past three contests, despite Washington's poor average of 2.3 yards per carry during that span. Washington is slated to continue playing second fiddle to Lynch in Week 16 against the Eagles.
