Raiders' Derek Carr: Calls injury 'just a little bruise'
After Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Seahawks in London, Carr told Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the injury to his left non-throwing arm is "just a little bruise. I'll be alright."
With a little more than nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, Carr attempted to scramble on 3rd-and-11, was hit by two Seahawks and landed in an awkward manner on his left arm. After getting up with a grimace and going to the locker for an examination, he returned to the sideline but didn't reenter because the Raiders didn't run another offensive snap. Carr is expected to undergo further evaluation Monday to determine the extent of the injury, but considering his comments and the team's upcoming bye week, he's a good bet to be ready for Oakland's next contest Oct. 28 versus the Colts.
