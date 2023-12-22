Carr completed 27 of 40 passes for 319 yards with three touchdowns and one interception and added two carries for two yards in the Saints' 30-22 loss to the Rams on Thursday night. He also threw a two-point conversion pass.

The veteran signal-caller had struggled most of his first Saints season in terms of establishing consistency and pushing the ball downfield, but he was able to reverse those trends Thursday, albeit in defeat. Carr's night progressively improved as it unfolded, and he capped off his standout performance with five- and 35-yard touchdown tosses to Juwan Johnson and A.T. Perry in the fourth quarter. Carr also hit Rashid Shaheed from 45 yards out late in the first half for his first scoring pass of the night for his second straight three-touchdown tally. Carr's 300-yard tally was his sixth of the campaign overall and was a particularly welcome sight for fantasy managers in their playoff contests after he'd topped out at 22 yards in five of his previous six games. The 10-year veteran will aim to carry over the momentum into a Week 17 road division clash with the Buccaneers on New Year's Eve.