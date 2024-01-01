Carr completed 24 of 32 passes for 197 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and added three carries for minus-3 yards in the Saints' 23-13 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Carr was impressively efficient in a game the Saint surprisingly controlled for the most part. The veteran signal-caller focused heavily on Juwan Johnson, connecting with him on eight occasions for 90 yards while sending a team-high 12 passes his way. Both of Carr's touchdown passes also went to his tight ends, hitting Johnson and Taysom Hill from four and 22 yards out, respectively. Carr now has multiple scoring tosses in four straight games heading into a key Week 18 home matchup against the Falcons.