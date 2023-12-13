Head coach Dennis Allen said Wednesday that Carr (rib/shoulder) likely won't be included on the Saints' Week 15 injury report, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Carr has entered and completed the concussion protocol on two occasions ahead of New Orleans' last three games, and he's also tended to rib and right shoulder concerns during that stretch. He relayed after this past Sunday's win against the Panthers that he was "up to" three rib fractures at this point in the season, according to Terrell. Having said that, Carr may avoid being listed on this week's practice report entirely, which will become known when the team posts its first version later Wednesday.