Carr completed 22 of 28 passes for 264 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Saints' 48-17 win over the Falcons on Sunday. He also rushed once for six yards and committed a fumble recovered by New Orleans.

Carr saved what may have been his sharpest performance his first Saints season for last, tossing a season-high four touchdown passes while completing a season-best 78.5 percent of his throws in the process. The veteran signal-caller's touchdowns went to A.T. Perry (18, six yards), Chris Olave (26 yards) and Rashid Shaheed (39 yards), and he'll wrap up the regular season with a sparkling 14:2 TD:INT over this last five contests. The Saints need both the Packers and the Seahawks to lose their respective late-window games Sunday in order to still qualify for the postseason.