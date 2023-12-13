Carr (rib/shoulder) wasn't listed on the Saints' Week 15 injury report Wednesday, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

As predicted by head coach Dennis Allen earlier Wednesday, Carr avoided the first practice report of the week, the first time he's done so since suffering a concussion in addition to rib and right shoulder issues Week 10 at Minnesota. In the meantime, he's cleared the protocol for head injuries two times ahead of New Orleans' last three contests, and he even told Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com after this past Sunday's win versus the Panthers that he's "up to" three rib fractures at this point in the campaign. No matter, the health concerns won't affect Carr's practice reps as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the Giants.