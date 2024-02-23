The Saints are slated to restructure Carr's contract for salary cap purposes, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Per the report, the looming move -- which entails converting a portion of Carr's base salary for 2024 into a signing bonus -- is expected to garner the team in the neighborhood of $23 million in terms of cap relief. In his first campaign with the Saints, the veteran QB -- who remains under contract through the 2026 season -- logged 17 starts, while throwing for 3,878 yards and compiling a 25:8 TD:INT ratio. Though Carr is set to reprise his starting role in 2024, the composition of New Orleans' wideout corps this coming season has yet to be solidified, with Katherine Terrell of ESPN having previously suggested that Michael Thomas could potentially be released this offseason.