Raiders' Derek Carr: Tears through Rams

Carr completed seven of nine passes for 100 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception on three drives in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams.

Carr found backup tight end Lee Smith down the seam for a 19-yard score on the opening drive, then watched Michael Crabtree nearly break a defender's ankles while turning a short hitch route into a 13-yard touchdown two drives later. The fourth-year QB did throw an ugly interception between the two touchdown drives, but it didn't spoil an otherwise stellar showing from the first-team offense. Amari Cooper caught three of four targets for 46 yards, with 31 of those coming on a jump ball into double coverage on a 3rd-and-10.