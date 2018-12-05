Martin has a knee injury and is uncertain for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Coach Jon Gruden said the injury inspired Oakland's signing of C.J. Anderson on Tuesday, though the team does hope Martin can avoid any missed time. Wednesday's practice report will provide the next hint about Martin's progress as the Raiders prepare to face a Steelers defense ranked 12th in YPC allowed (4.2) and eighth in rushing yards per game (100.4). Injury woes aside, the matchup favors pass-catching back Jalen Richards.