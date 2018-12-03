Martin accounted for 61 rushing yards, one touchdown and a lost fumble on 18 carries, adding two receptions for six yards during Sunday's 40-33 loss to Oakland.

Once Marshawn Lynch (groin) was placed on injured reserve Oct. 22, the shift focused to veteran back Doug Martin, who had been wildly inefficient over his past two and a half years in the league (2.99 yards per carry between start of 2016 and Week 6 of this season). Through his first five appearances as the Raiders lead back this year though, Martin found a way to somewhat replicate his early-career success by averaging a stellar 4.75 YPC on 60 attempts, while fielding 10-plus carries in every game over that span.That is, until the Chiefs held him in check Sunday, containing Martin to a 3.4 yard per rush average, his worst in an outing with double-digit carries since facing Detroit on Dec. 10, 2017). In Week 14, he and the Oakland backfield will be opposing a Steelers defense that ranks top 10 against the run this year with 101.8 yards surrendered per game.