Renfrow (concussion) has been ruled out to return to Thursday's game against the Chargers.
Renfrow was evaluated for a concussion late in the third quarter, and it seems as though he's now entered the league's five-step protocol for such injuries. With quarterback Derek Carr (groin) also ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game, backup Marcus Mariota will now also have to make do without his main slot receiver.
