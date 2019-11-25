Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Has broken rib, punctured lung
Renfrow was diagnosed with a broken rib and a punctured lung after exiting Sunday's 34-3 loss to the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Raiders have yet to confirm the extent of Renfrow's injury, nor has the team provided a timeline on his return, but the rookie appears likely to miss additional game action. Renfrow's health setback comes at an unfortunate time, as he had developed into a trusted option underneath for quarterback Derek Carr in recent weeks. Over his past five games, Renfrow had garnered at least four targets in each contest and totaled 22 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns.
