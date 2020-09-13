Renfrow hauled in two receptions on two targets for a total of 21 yards in Week 1 against Carolina.

Renfrow was overshadowed by a number of options in the passing attack, including both Henry Ruggs and Darren Waller. He did manage to haul in both of his opportunities, one for 11 yards and the other 10. Without volume, Renfrow lacks fantasy upside due to his usage primarily in short yardage pass attempts. He and the Raiders will square off against the Saints in Week 2.