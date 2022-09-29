Renfrow (concussion) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
With back-to-back practice absences so far this week, Renfrow is looking iffy for Sunday's game against the Broncos. Friday's injury report will reveal whether the slot man heads into the weekend with a chance to return to action after missing the Raiders' Week 3 loss to the Titans. In his absence in that contest, Davante Adams, Mack Hollins and Keelan Cole served as Las Vegas' top three wide receiver options.