Renfrow (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

With Renfrow sidelined for a second straight game, Davante Adams, Mack Hollins and Keelan Cole are once again in line to serve as the Raiders' primary options at wide receiver this weekend. In that context, Hollins -- who recorded eight catches on 11 targets for 158 yards and a TD in Week 3 -- should be busy once again this Sunday alongside Adams.