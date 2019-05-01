Raiders' Isaiah Crowell: Tears Achilles during workout
Crowell suffered a torn Achilles on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports
Signed to a one-year contract earlier this offseason, Crowell figures to miss all of 2019 after tearing his Achilles during a team workout. First-round pick Josh Jacobs is left with minimal competition for carries, though the Raiders likely will add a veteran to their backfield before Week 1. The 26-year-old Crowell should at least have time to get healthy before the 2020 offseason, at which point he may need to find a new team.
