The Jets may move on from Crowell (toe) during the offseason, Matt Stypulkoski of NJ.com reports.

Signed to a three-year, $12 million contract last offseason, Crowell finished his first year in New York with 4.8 yards per carry, but he was hindered by injuries for the first time in his NFL career and did most of his damage in just three or four games. His memorable 219-yard performance in Week 5 was followed by six consecutive games with less than 50 rushing yards, and he eventually finished out the season on injured reserve with a toe injury. The Jets may decide to move in a different direction even if they pass on adding a big-name running back like Le'Veon Bell or Tevin Coleman. The team has more than enough cap space to make a run at signing Bell, but it might not be the best use of resources given the long list of weaknesses throughout the roster.