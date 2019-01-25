Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Could be cut
The Jets may move on from Crowell (toe) during the offseason, Matt Stypulkoski of NJ.com reports.
Signed to a three-year, $12 million contract last offseason, Crowell finished his first year in New York with 4.8 yards per carry, but he was hindered by injuries for the first time in his NFL career and did most of his damage in just three or four games. His memorable 219-yard performance in Week 5 was followed by six consecutive games with less than 50 rushing yards, and he eventually finished out the season on injured reserve with a toe injury. The Jets may decide to move in a different direction even if they pass on adding a big-name running back like Le'Veon Bell or Tevin Coleman. The team has more than enough cap space to make a run at signing Bell, but it might not be the best use of resources given the long list of weaknesses throughout the roster.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...