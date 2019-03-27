Crowell is scheduled to visit the Raiders on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Crowell was released by the Jets at the beginning of the league year despite matching a career-high mark of 4.8 yards per carry during his lone season in New York. He essentially had three big games and 10 quiet ones, then missed the final three weeks of the season with a foot injury. Crowell would be a competent replacement for Marshawn Lynch on early downs, though it isn't quite clear Lynch won't return.

More News
Our Latest Stories