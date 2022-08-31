Hollister (undisclosed) was placed on the Raiders' injured reserve Tuesday.
Hollister landed on IR after he apparently suffered an unspecified injury at some point this preseason. The 28-year-old tight end, who caught nine passes for 55 yards and one score over seven contests with Jacksonville last season, will now likely miss the entirety of the 2022 campaign while on Las Vegas' injured reserve, barring any injury settlement.
