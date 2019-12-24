The Raiders announced Tuesday that the $1.75 million bonus due to Hankins in the offseason has been converted to a signing bonus, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The change in structure allows Hankins' bonus to be doled out over two years, and it's more notably a hint that the veteran defensive end is a part of Oakland's future plans. The 27-year-old has notched 48 tackles (28 solo), one sack and one defended pass across 15 games.