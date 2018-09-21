Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Off to quiet start
Through two games, Nelson has logged five catches (on eight targets) for 53 yards.
Tight end Jared Cook (nine catches for 180 yards) went off in Week 1 and Amari Cooper (10 catches for 116 yards) was dominant in Week 2, but Nelson -- who has been targeted four times in back-to-back outings -- could pick up the pace as soon as Sunday's game against the Dolphins. "We expect to see more and more of Jordy as the weeks go on," coach Jon Gruden noted via ESPN.com, adding that he hopes Nelson has a big game this weekend. That said, until Nelson produces for Oakland, he's a speculative fantasy play, but he's in a position to see more volume as the season rolls along, as the Raiders' clear-cut No. 2 wideout.
