Jacobs (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation for Thursday night's game against the Chargers, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Jacobs approached Week 14 action listed as questionable, but he suited up and recorded 29 (of a possible 68) snaps on offense in the Raiders' loss to the Colts, carrying 13 times for 49 yards and catching three of his five targets for 25 yards in the process. Though listed as a limited practice participant this week, Jacobs been cleared to play Thursday and will once again head the Raiders' backfield against a Chargers defense that has allowed an average of 120.0 rushing yards per game to date.