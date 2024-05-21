Coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Jacobs (hamstring) isn't practicing but shouldn't kept off the field for too long, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Jacobs was severely limited during OTAs on Tuesday, but it doesn't sound like the Packers are too concerned about his health. In the meantime, though, rookie third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd and returning veteran AJ Dillon will get extra opportunities to handle backfield reps until Jacobs is ready to get back on the field. Jacobs at least worked to the side Tuesday, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, so he's already able to get a start taking mental reps and getting acclimated to LaFleur's rushing scheme.