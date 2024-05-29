Jacobs (hamstring) returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Jacobs returned for individual drills but then mostly sat out the team period. He did, however, take at least one carry in full-team drills, and appears to have made it through the day without any setbacks. The hamstring injury shouldn't have much impact on Jacobs as he prepares to lead a Green Bay backfield that also has AJ Dillon and third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd on hand.