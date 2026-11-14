Jacobs underwent surgery on his fractured right ring finger Friday and "should be back in the next few weeks," Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

Jacobs fractured his finger in last week's victory over the Patriots, and he underwent a procedure Friday to repair it. It's unclear exactly how much time he will miss, but he has been ruled out for Week 10 and has avoided injured reserve for the time being, so reports of him missing 2-to-3 weeks appear accurate. It's unclear exactly how things will shake out in Green Bay's backfield while Jacobs works his way back, but all of MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson, Chris Brooks (ankle) and Pierre Strong are candidates to fill roles.