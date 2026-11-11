Jacobs will undergo surgery on his broken right ring finger later this week and could be cleared to play in as soon as 2-to-3 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jacobs will be sidelined for Sunday's game against the Vikings, but with the Packers on bye in Week 11, the running back has a shot at returning to action as soon as Week 12 versus the Rams on Nov. 25. The Packers will wait for Jacobs' surgery to be completed before deciding Saturday whether he'll require a stint on injured reserve -- and the automatic four-game absence that comes with it -- or if he'll remain on the 53-man roster. For however long Jacobs ends up being sidelined, the Packers are likely to lean on Kaleb Johnson and MarShawn Lloyd (knee) as their top options on the ground.