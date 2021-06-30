The offseason addition of Kenyan Drake could impact Jacobs' playing time, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

Jacobs will still be the starter and lead ballcarrier, but Drake's two-year, $11 million contract hints at a larger role than what Devontae Booker handled last season. Booker, now with the Giants, averaged 5.1 carries and 1.3 targets in the 15 games both he and Jacobs played. It is possible that Drake could get more work without negatively impacting Jacobs, but only if the Raiders improve their overall efficiency on offense, particularly in the running game. Jacobs averaged 3.9 YPC last season, ranking third in the league in carries (273) but only eighth in rushing yards (1,065). He was one of four players -- along with Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook and Joe Mixon -- to average more than 18 carries per game.