Hollins recorded two receptions on four targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Jaguars.

Hollins entered Sunday's game having recorded a combined nine receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown across his last two games. However, he struggled to produce against the Jaguars, primarily because Davante Adams commanded 17 targets. While he's shown the ability to produce, Hollins' opportunity will likely continue to be inconsistent moving forward -- particularly once Darren Waller (hamstring) is able to return.