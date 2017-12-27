Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Dealing with hamstring issue
Crabtree was bothered by his hamstring during Monday's 19-10 loss to the Eagles, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
This helps to explain why Crabtree was held without a catch on three targets and saw limited playing time in the second half. Another update should be available Wednesday afternoon when the Raiders release their initial injury report for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
