Cardinals' Michael Crabtree: Makes little impact in debut
Crabtree started but played just 19 of 60 offensive snaps in Sunday's 23-17 defeat at Baltimore.
The Cardinals trotted out four wide receivers in the starting lineup, but Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk and Damiere Byrd all saw at least 93 percent of the offensive snaps while Crabtree and rookie KeeSean Johnson were relegated to 32 percent apiece. The sparse usage resulted in just two receptions (on three targets) for 13 yards for Crabtree, who was making his debut with the team. Perhaps his workload will increase as he becomes more familiar with coach Kliff Kingsbury's scheme, but the top wideout trio seems entrenched at the moment, hurting Crabtree's fantasy viability.
